Who is the Top Investor In Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)?

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) is 18.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.06 and a high of $66.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRTA stock was last observed hovering at around $57.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.23% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.4% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.52, the stock is -2.44% and -0.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 52.85% off its SMA200. PRTA registered 29.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 155.99%.

The stock witnessed a -5.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.78%, and is -1.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $2.87B and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 177.87% and -11.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prothena Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.60% this year

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.99M, and float is at 45.59M with Short Float at 4.89%.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cooke Shane, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cooke Shane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $61.04 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Prothena Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that COLLIER RICHARD T (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $62.07 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1219.0 shares of the PRTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Ekman Lars (Chair of the Board) disposed off 15,834 shares at an average price of $61.60 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 243 shares of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA).

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) that is trading -62.04% down over the past 12 months and Alkermes plc (ALKS) that is 8.43% higher over the same period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is 20.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.