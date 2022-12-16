Who is the Top Investor In Yext Inc. (YEXT)?

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is -34.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YEXT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $6.45, the stock is 10.50% and 21.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock 21.64% off its SMA200. YEXT registered -38.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.78%.

The stock witnessed a 21.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.82%, and is -1.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $813.54M and $399.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.62. Profit margin for the company is -20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.25% and -40.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Analyst Forecasts

Yext Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.50M, and float is at 108.80M with Short Float at 2.87%.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Yext Inc. (YEXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Richardson Julie, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Richardson Julie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $6.13 per share for a total of $61272.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81409.0 shares.

Yext Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that Shin Ho (General Counsel) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $4.97 per share for $99310.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47992.0 shares of the YEXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Shin Ho (General Counsel) disposed off 5,608 shares at an average price of $5.36 for $30081.0. The insider now directly holds 67,992 shares of Yext Inc. (YEXT).

Yext Inc. (YEXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -25.59% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -37.95% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -38.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.