Are we looking at the next big move in The Western Union Company (WU)?

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is -25.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.27 and a high of $20.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WU stock was last observed hovering at around $13.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48%.

Currently trading at $13.28, the stock is -5.96% and -3.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.63 million and changing -3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -17.25% off its SMA200. WU registered -28.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.68%.

The stock witnessed a -4.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.48%, and is -5.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

The Western Union Company (WU) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $5.31B and $4.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.28 and Fwd P/E is 8.38. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.28% and -34.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

The Western Union Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.90% this year.

The Western Union Company (WU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.50M, and float is at 383.37M with Short Float at 8.84%.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at The Western Union Company (WU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JOERRES JEFFREY A,the company’sNon-Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that JOERRES JEFFREY A bought 7,745 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $12.84 per share for a total of $99463.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

The Western Union Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Cebollero David (Interim Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 587 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $17.40 per share for $10214.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14221.0 shares of the WU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Cebollero David (Interim Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 2,221 shares at an average price of $19.45 for $43198.0. The insider now directly holds 6,125 shares of The Western Union Company (WU).

The Western Union Company (WU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is -63.31% lower over the past 12 months.