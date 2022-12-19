ConocoPhillips (COP) Is Up 56.88% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is 56.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.25 and a high of $138.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COP stock was last observed hovering at around $112.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.11% off its average median price target of $141.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.87% off the consensus price target high of $167.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -6.19% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.44, the stock is -8.30% and -10.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.42 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 4.63% off its SMA200. COP registered 58.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.44%.

The stock witnessed a -14.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.75%, and is 0.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

ConocoPhillips (COP) has around 9400 employees, a market worth around $140.25B and $75.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.93 and Fwd P/E is 8.48. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.89% and -20.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

ConocoPhillips (COP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ConocoPhillips (COP) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ConocoPhillips is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 342.80% this year.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.27B, and float is at 1.22B with Short Float at 0.93%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at ConocoPhillips (COP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olds Nicholas G,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Olds Nicholas G sold 10,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $134.90 per share for a total of $1.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

ConocoPhillips disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Rose Kelly Brunetti (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 2,374 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $135.63 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the COP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Olds Nicholas G (Executive Vice President) disposed off 10,950 shares at an average price of $116.52 for $1.28 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of ConocoPhillips (COP).

ConocoPhillips (COP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 70.60% higher over the past 12 months. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is 44.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.