Ford Motor Company (F) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is -41.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.61 and a high of $25.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The F stock was last observed hovering at around $13.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.71% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -21.2% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.12, the stock is -11.19% and -7.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 117.83 million and changing -6.98% at the moment leaves the stock -13.06% off its SMA200. F registered -40.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.93%.

The stock witnessed a -12.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.82%, and is -8.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Ford Motor Company (F) has around 183000 employees, a market worth around $52.39B and $151.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.48 and Fwd P/E is 7.03. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.23% and -53.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Ford Motor Company (F) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ford Motor Company (F) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ford Motor Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.80% this year.

Ford Motor Company (F) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.02B, and float is at 3.94B with Short Float at 3.03%.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Ford Motor Company (F) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rowley Stuart J.,the company’sChief Transform. & Quality Off. SEC filings show that Rowley Stuart J. sold 29,821 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $13.97 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Ford Motor Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Galhotra Ashwani Kumar (President, Ford Blue) sold a total of 25,892 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $12.41 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the F stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, FORD MOTOR CO (10% Owner) disposed off 7,000,000 shares at an average price of $26.88 for $188.17 million. The insider now directly holds 86,947,494 shares of Ford Motor Company (F).

Ford Motor Company (F): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -51.38% down over the past 12 months.