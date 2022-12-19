Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is 19.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.17 and a high of $89.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GILD stock was last observed hovering at around $86.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.37% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -25.74% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.76, the stock is -0.14% and 10.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.3 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 30.90% off its SMA200. GILD registered 19.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.23%.

The stock witnessed a 4.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.81%, and is -1.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $108.59B and $27.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.81 and Fwd P/E is 12.84. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.77% and -3.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gilead Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.25B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 1.40%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilfong Diane E.,the company’sSVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Wilfong Diane E. sold 6,416 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $83.50 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28333.0 shares.

Gilead Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Wilfong Diane E. (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 16,255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $79.25 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28333.0 shares of the GILD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Pletcher Brett A (EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel) disposed off 3,634 shares at an average price of $58.24 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 32,576 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.54% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -16.08% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -21.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.