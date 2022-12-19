International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is 4.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.54 and a high of $153.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBM stock was last observed hovering at around $142.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.2% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.05% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -26.27% lower than the price target low of $111.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $140.16, the stock is -5.14% and 1.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.83 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 4.86% off its SMA200. IBM registered 11.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.81%.

The stock witnessed a -3.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.73%, and is -4.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has around 307600 employees, a market worth around $128.71B and $60.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.52 and Fwd P/E is 14.49. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.30% and -8.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Business Machines Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.40% this year.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 904.10M, and float is at 903.33M with Short Float at 3.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Del Bene Robert F,the company’sVP, Controller. SEC filings show that Del Bene Robert F sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $148.36 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14553.0 shares.

International Business Machines Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that FARR DAVID N (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $125.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the IBM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Del Bene Robert F (VP, Controller) disposed off 1,600 shares at an average price of $139.04 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 15,062 shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -24.69% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -37.27% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -37.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.