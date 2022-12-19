Is Gevo Inc. (GEVO) a good stock to buy now?

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is -53.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.73 and a high of $5.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.67% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.01, the stock is -0.91% and -6.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.01 million and changing 3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -34.08% off its SMA200. GEVO registered -58.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.28%.

The stock witnessed a -13.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.99%, and is 12.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has around 99 employees, a market worth around $462.60M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.18% and -63.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.20% this year.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.65M, and float is at 230.16M with Short Float at 20.35%.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Gevo Inc. (GEVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nurmat Alisher K,the company’sVP and Controller. SEC filings show that Nurmat Alisher K sold 1,010 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $1770.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51903.0 shares.

Gevo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Marsh Andrew (Director) sold a total of 41,904 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $2.04 per share for $85379.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the GEVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Mize Gary W. (Director) disposed off 9,883 shares at an average price of $3.08 for $30474.0. The insider now directly holds 154,339 shares of Gevo Inc. (GEVO).