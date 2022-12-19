Is The Southern Company (SO) a good stock to buy now?

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is 1.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.71 and a high of $80.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $70.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94%.

Currently trading at $69.43, the stock is 2.48% and 5.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.47 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -3.28% off its SMA200. SO registered 2.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.18%.

The stock witnessed a 5.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.29%, and is 1.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

The Southern Company (SO) has around 27300 employees, a market worth around $76.61B and $28.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.05 and Fwd P/E is 18.44. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.36% and -13.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year.

The Southern Company (SO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 0.83%.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at The Southern Company (SO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD,the company’sEVP and CIO. SEC filings show that DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD sold 1,475 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $68.35 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38441.0 shares.

The Southern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Kuczynski Stephen E (Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear) sold a total of 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $64.74 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD (EVP and CIO) disposed off 3,050 shares at an average price of $65.80 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 39,916 shares of The Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company (SO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -8.77% down over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -25.39% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 7.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.