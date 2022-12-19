Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) down -0.23% since start of the year

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is -0.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.72 and a high of $69.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $66.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $66.16, the stock is -1.05% and 5.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.58 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 5.82% off its SMA200. MDLZ registered 0.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.52%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.57%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.42% over the month.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has around 79000 employees, a market worth around $90.66B and $30.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.43 and Fwd P/E is 21.49. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.91% and -4.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.37B, and float is at 1.36B with Short Float at 0.79%.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brusadelli Maurizio,the company’sEVP and President AMEA. SEC filings show that Brusadelli Maurizio sold 22,388 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $67.55 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Mondelez International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Hargrove Robin S. (EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty) sold a total of 30,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $65.86 per share for $2.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32024.0 shares of the MDLZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Brusadelli Maurizio (EVP and President AMEA) disposed off 26,500 shares at an average price of $65.09 for $1.72 million. The insider now directly holds 169,655 shares of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 6.99% up over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 4.96% higher over the same period. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 10.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.