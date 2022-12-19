Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) – The 98.7% Upside Potential Remains

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) is -94.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $6.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MULN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.7% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 98.7% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is 37.67% and 4.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 338.27 million and changing -3.82% at the moment leaves the stock -69.50% off its SMA200. MULN registered -94.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.11%.

The stock witnessed a 13.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.45%, and is 52.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.94% over the week and 13.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 67.89% and -95.00% from its 52-week high.

Mullen Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -536.60% this year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.66B, and float is at 1.44B with Short Float at 12.22%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Michery David,the company’sCEO, President. SEC filings show that Michery David sold 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $0.40 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.84 million shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that POPA CALIN (Pres. Mullen Automotive) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $0.67 per share for $33500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9729.0 shares of the MULN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, NOVOA IGNACIO (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $0.67 for $1675.0. The insider now directly holds 183,000 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN).

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading -10.54% down over the past 12 months.