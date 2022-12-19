New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is -28.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.17 and a high of $13.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYCB stock was last observed hovering at around $8.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.24% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -2.59% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.72, the stock is -3.53% and -2.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.91 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -9.59% off its SMA200. NYCB registered -26.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.81%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.60%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has around 2815 employees, a market worth around $5.93B and $1.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.91 and Fwd P/E is 7.61. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.73% and -35.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 680.29M, and float is at 669.95M with Short Float at 7.49%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lux Marshall,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lux Marshall bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $8.53 per share for a total of $51180.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12000.0 shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Lux Marshall (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $8.63 per share for $51780.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6000.0 shares of the NYCB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Rosenfeld Ronald A. (Director) acquired 35,000 shares at an average price of $13.72 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB).

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) that is trading -0.72% down over the past 12 months. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) is 13.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.