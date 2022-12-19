NIKE Inc. (NKE) on Track to Reach $120.00 in a Year

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is -36.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.22 and a high of $171.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKE stock was last observed hovering at around $108.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.56% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.73% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -37.6% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.95, the stock is -2.30% and 7.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.08 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -4.35% off its SMA200. NKE registered -34.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.29%.

The stock witnessed a 0.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.18%, and is -3.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has around 79100 employees, a market worth around $169.77B and $47.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.09 and Fwd P/E is 27.96. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.86% and -38.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIKE Inc. (NKE) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIKE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.24B with Short Float at 1.30%.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at NIKE Inc. (NKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matheson Monique S.,the company’sEVP: CHRO. SEC filings show that Matheson Monique S. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $115.83 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60213.0 shares.

NIKE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Matheson Monique S. (EVP: CHRO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $108.16 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60213.0 shares of the NKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Matheson Monique S. (EVP: CHRO) disposed off 5,882 shares at an average price of $93.55 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 60,213 shares of NIKE Inc. (NKE).

NIKE Inc. (NKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is -63.57% lower over the past 12 months.