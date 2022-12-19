PepsiCo Inc. (PEP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PEP Stock Is Going Next

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is 3.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $153.37 and a high of $186.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEP stock was last observed hovering at around $180.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $189.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.57% off the consensus price target high of $213.60 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -6.08% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $180.34, the stock is -1.70% and 1.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.71 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 5.18% off its SMA200. PEP registered 4.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.82%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.88%, and is -1.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has around 309000 employees, a market worth around $248.33B and $83.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.57 and Fwd P/E is 24.75. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.58% and -3.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PepsiCo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.90% this year.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.38B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 0.78%.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Santilli Paula,the company’sCEO, Latin America. SEC filings show that Santilli Paula sold 2,787 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $179.63 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59997.0 shares.

PepsiCo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Gallagher Marie T. (SVP and Controller) sold a total of 5,558 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $180.01 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41195.0 shares of the PEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Johnston Hugh F (Vice Chairman, EVP & CFO) disposed off 23,394 shares at an average price of $175.74 for $4.11 million. The insider now directly holds 128,332 shares of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP).

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 6.99% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -12.99% lower over the same period. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 0.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.