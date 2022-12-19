Positives for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) as stock gains in recent trading

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is -31.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.39 and a high of $52.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $34.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.52% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -18.93% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.49, the stock is -2.47% and 4.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68.84 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -11.17% off its SMA200. CMCSA registered -29.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.90%.

The stock witnessed a 1.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.09%, and is -2.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has around 189000 employees, a market worth around $149.63B and $121.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.02 and Fwd P/E is 9.19. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.49% and -33.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comcast Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.38B, and float is at 4.28B with Short Float at 1.66%.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BACON KENNETH J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BACON KENNETH J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $35.88 per share for a total of $71770.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36829.0 shares.

Comcast Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Murdock Daniel C. (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 8,929 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $44.50 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1817.0 shares of the CMCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, WATSON DAVID N (CEO – Comcast Cable) disposed off 65,410 shares at an average price of $45.69 for $2.99 million. The insider now directly holds 597,425 shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -50.82% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -39.44% lower over the same period. Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is -51.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.