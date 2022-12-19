TAL Education Group (TAL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 89.82% Change This Year

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is 89.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $6.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.12% off the consensus price target high of $7.70 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -157.24% lower than the price target low of $2.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.46, the stock is 30.81% and 49.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.82 million and changing 14.42% at the moment leaves the stock 70.26% off its SMA200. TAL registered 75.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.18%.

The stock witnessed a 37.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.83%, and is 12.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.36% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

TAL Education Group (TAL) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $2.08B in sales. Fwd P/E is 62.69. Profit margin for the company is -12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 366.25% and 3.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.90%).

TAL Education Group (TAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TAL Education Group (TAL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TAL Education Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -828.30% this year.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 634.87M, and float is at 501.29M with Short Float at 5.81%.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading 18.46% up over the past 12 months and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is 60.00% higher over the same period.