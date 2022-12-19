The Kroger Co. (KR) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 40.91% Upside

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is -2.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.81 and a high of $62.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KR stock was last observed hovering at around $43.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.91% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -0.73% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.32, the stock is -6.35% and -4.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.02 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -11.13% off its SMA200. KR registered -3.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.07%.

The stock witnessed a -7.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.60%, and is -4.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

The Kroger Co. (KR) has around 420000 employees, a market worth around $31.13B and $146.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.88 and Fwd P/E is 10.49. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.99% and -29.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

The Kroger Co. (KR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Kroger Co. (KR) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.60% this year.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 716.00M, and float is at 711.31M with Short Float at 2.08%.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at The Kroger Co. (KR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FIKE CARIN L,the company’sVice President and Treasurer. SEC filings show that FIKE CARIN L sold 5,779 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $47.72 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5320.0 shares.

The Kroger Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Massa Timothy A (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 50,283 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $58.03 per share for $2.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the KR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, COSSET YAEL (Senior Vice President and CIO) disposed off 34,812 shares at an average price of $59.50 for $2.07 million. The insider now directly holds 140,477 shares of The Kroger Co. (KR).

The Kroger Co. (KR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -47.97% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -0.41% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -16.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.