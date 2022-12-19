The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Is Up 24.23% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is 24.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.86 and a high of $37.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMB stock was last observed hovering at around $33.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.98% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -7.83% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.35, the stock is -4.16% and -0.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.93 million and changing -3.43% at the moment leaves the stock -2.45% off its SMA200. WMB registered 23.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.78%.

The stock witnessed a -4.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.90%, and is -0.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) has around 4783 employees, a market worth around $40.80B and $11.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.77 and Fwd P/E is 18.00. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.13% and -14.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Williams Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 626.10% this year.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.22B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 1.51%.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson Terrance Lane,the company’sSVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Wilson Terrance Lane sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $34.20 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

The Williams Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Wilson Terrance Lane (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $34.30 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the WMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Wilson Terrance Lane (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $33.76 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 198,489 shares of The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enbridge Inc. (ENB) that is trading 2.73% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 13.06% higher over the same period. TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is -12.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.