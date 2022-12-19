These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is -24.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $129.04 and a high of $182.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAPL stock was last observed hovering at around $136.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.99% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.75% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -13.99% lower than the price target low of $118.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.51, the stock is -7.68% and -7.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 159.78 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -12.07% off its SMA200. AAPL registered -21.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.24%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.93%, and is -5.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has around 164000 employees, a market worth around $2171.46B and $394.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.04 and Fwd P/E is 19.87. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.24% and -26.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.30%).

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a “Overweight”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apple Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.03B, and float is at 15.90B with Short Float at 0.79%.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Apple Inc. (AAPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KONDO CHRIS,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that KONDO CHRIS sold 20,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $148.72 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31505.0 shares.

Apple Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Maestri Luca (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold a total of 176,299 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $155.95 per share for $27.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AAPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, O’BRIEN DEIRDRE (Senior Vice President) disposed off 8,053 shares at an average price of $142.45 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 136,290 shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -24.69% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -37.27% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -37.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.