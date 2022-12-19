These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is 71.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.96 and a high of $114.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XOM stock was last observed hovering at around $105.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.13% off the consensus price target high of $138.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -16.33% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.70, the stock is -3.81% and -2.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54.41 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 11.13% off its SMA200. XOM registered 70.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.57%.

The stock witnessed a -7.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.34%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has around 63000 employees, a market worth around $434.20B and $386.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.54 and Fwd P/E is 9.28. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.64% and -8.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 202.20% this year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.18B, and float is at 4.11B with Short Float at 1.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fox Leonard M.,the company’sVice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Fox Leonard M. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $104.68 per share for a total of $1.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Exxon Mobil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Talley Darrin L (Vice President) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $105.00 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34272.0 shares of the XOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Talley Darrin L (Vice President) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $110.47 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 25,363 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 44.65% higher over the past 12 months. Shell plc (SHEL) is 28.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.