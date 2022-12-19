What should you know before buying stock in Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) is -59.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $18.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAZR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.4% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.78, the stock is -9.99% and -10.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.19 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -27.28% off its SMA200. LAZR registered -54.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.88%.

The stock witnessed a -20.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.58%, and is -4.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 7.02% over the month.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $41.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.96% and -62.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.40%).

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.00% this year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 359.75M, and float is at 229.31M with Short Float at 23.58%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tempesta Daniel David,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Tempesta Daniel David bought 3,325 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $6.92 per share for a total of $23017.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Luminar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Heng Jun Hong (Director) bought a total of 9,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $7.44 per share for $67109.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46503.0 shares of the LAZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Maguire Shaun (Director) acquired 8,158 shares at an average price of $7.54 for $61471.0. The insider now directly holds 47,640 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR).