What should you know before buying stock in UserTesting Inc. (USER)

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) is -11.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $11.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USER stock was last observed hovering at around $7.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 0.53% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.46, the stock is 0.74% and 17.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.29 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 18.62% off its SMA200. USER registered -17.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.56%.

The stock witnessed a 0.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.29%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.67% over the week and 0.76% over the month.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) has around 705 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $185.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.38% and -37.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.50%).

UserTesting Inc. (USER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UserTesting Inc. (USER) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UserTesting Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.80% this year.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.32M, and float is at 124.04M with Short Float at 1.86%.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at UserTesting Inc. (USER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SATTERWHITE DAVID,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that SATTERWHITE DAVID sold 14,562 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $7.42 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

UserTesting Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Zelen Matt (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 10,068 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $7.42 per share for $74752.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26182.0 shares of the USER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Sabet Mona (Chief Corp. Strategy Officer) disposed off 11,832 shares at an average price of $7.42 for $87849.0. The insider now directly holds 535,010 shares of UserTesting Inc. (USER).

UserTesting Inc. (USER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -24.69% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -37.51% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -37.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.