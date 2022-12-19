Why Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is 26.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.62 and a high of $69.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNQ stock was last observed hovering at around $54.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.97% off its average median price target of $68.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.68% off the consensus price target high of $86.93 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 11.64% higher than the price target low of $59.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.44, the stock is -9.35% and -9.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.34 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -7.86% off its SMA200. CNQ registered 34.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.06%.

The stock witnessed a -13.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.71%, and is -3.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has around 9735 employees, a market worth around $60.24B and $30.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.98 and Fwd P/E is 5.30. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.18% and -24.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.00% this year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.12B, and float is at 1.08B with Short Float at 3.01%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is trading 20.73% up over the past 12 months and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) that is 120.33% higher over the same period. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) is 39.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.