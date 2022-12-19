Why should you keep an eye on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is -25.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.39 and a high of $55.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBA stock was last observed hovering at around $39.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.69% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.47% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.05, the stock is -4.51% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.85 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -2.55% off its SMA200. WBA registered -20.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.69%.

The stock witnessed a -3.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.35%, and is -3.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $34.09B and $132.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.81 and Fwd P/E is 8.15. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.50% and -29.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.60% this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 864.50M, and float is at 714.48M with Short Float at 3.85%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $165.08 per share for a total of $984.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33.66 million shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Ban Kevin M. (EVP, Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 10,303 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $40.19 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27916.0 shares of the WBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, SCHLICHTING NANCY M (Director) disposed off 16,570 shares at an average price of $39.89 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 5,515 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -47.97% down over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is -5.70% lower over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 60.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.