Will Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is 66.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.29 and a high of $33.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRO stock was last observed hovering at around $27.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.06% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -1.22% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.33, the stock is -6.01% and -7.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.74 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 4.39% off its SMA200. MRO registered 77.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.20.

The stock witnessed a -13.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.40%, and is 4.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has around 1531 employees, a market worth around $17.69B and $8.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.25 and Fwd P/E is 6.36. Profit margin for the company is 46.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.20% and -18.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 165.50% this year.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 670.00M, and float is at 634.08M with Short Float at 4.10%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitehead Dane E,the company’sExecutive VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Whitehead Dane E sold 90,588 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $32.16 per share for a total of $2.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Marathon Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that TILLMAN LEE M (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $32.49 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the MRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Warnica Kimberly O. () disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $32.72 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 62,230 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 70.60% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 44.65% higher over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 28.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.33% from the last report on Oct 13, 2022 to stand at a total of 23.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.61.