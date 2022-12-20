Analysts suggest Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) could spike 47.21% in a year

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) is -9.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.28 and a high of $28.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.21% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 1.95% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.59, the stock is -1.38% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -5.69% off its SMA200. ACI registered -11.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.35%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.93%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has around 290000 employees, a market worth around $11.02B and $75.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.29 and Fwd P/E is 7.11. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.65% and -27.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albertsons Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.70% this year.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 531.90M, and float is at 313.67M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIMCO REALTY CORP,the company’s. SEC filings show that KIMCO REALTY CORP sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $26.18 per share for a total of $301.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28.34 million shares.

Albertsons Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that MORRIS SUSAN (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 252,002 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $28.86 per share for $7.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the ACI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, MORRIS SUSAN (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 252,003 shares at an average price of $28.25 for $7.12 million. The insider now directly holds 638,928 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI).