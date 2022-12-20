Analysts suggest Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) could spike 49.0% in a year

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is -27.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $5.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $4.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.26% higher than the price target low of $3.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.06, the stock is -8.07% and -8.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -1.92% at the moment leaves the stock -16.08% off its SMA200. EXK registered -25.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.76%.

The stock witnessed a -7.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.38%, and is -6.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $586.88M and $176.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 153.00. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.89% and -47.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 964.70% this year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 189.24M, and float is at 188.35M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 3.44% up over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -36.44% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -23.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.