Analysts suggest STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) could spike 53.23% in a year

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) is -46.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.03 and a high of $112.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STAA stock was last observed hovering at around $54.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.13% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.23% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 18.15% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.11, the stock is -17.60% and -23.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -9.46% at the moment leaves the stock -31.98% off its SMA200. STAA registered -46.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.73%.

The stock witnessed a -18.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.51%, and is -17.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has around 692 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $279.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.11 and Fwd P/E is 47.73. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.16% and -56.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STAAR Surgical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 301.80% this year.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.10M, and float is at 47.89M with Short Float at 5.32%.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Francese James E,the company’sSr. VP, Comm. Ops., NA, APAC. SEC filings show that Francese James E sold 35,425 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 27 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $2.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34908.0 shares.

STAAR Surgical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Holliday Keith (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 16,582 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $106.29 per share for $1.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19437.0 shares of the STAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Mason Caren L (President & CEO) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $58.48 for $2.05 million. The insider now directly holds 83,645 shares of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA).

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) that is trading -61.45% down over the past 12 months and Atrion Corporation (ATRI) that is -19.43% lower over the same period. Novartis AG (NVS) is 4.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.