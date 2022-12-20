Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is -13.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.62 and a high of $75.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APO stock was last observed hovering at around $62.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.17% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -15.43% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.33, the stock is -3.80% and 5.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 10.26% off its SMA200. APO registered -11.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.04%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.73%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has around 2153 employees, a market worth around $36.55B and $7.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.14. Profit margin for the company is -48.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.63% and -17.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Global Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.40% this year.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 584.30M, and float is at 328.48M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Martin,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kelly Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $64.88 per share for a total of $1.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Apollo Global Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Clayton Walter Joseph III (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $56.07 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29737.0 shares of the APO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Kelly Martin (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $60.86 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 484,275 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO).