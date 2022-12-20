Are we looking at the next big move in Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is -28.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.28 and a high of $123.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKAM stock was last observed hovering at around $84.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.64% off the consensus price target high of $137.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -15.16% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.07, the stock is -7.34% and -4.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -12.90% off its SMA200. AKAM registered -27.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.26%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.16%, and is -7.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $13.31B and $3.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.94 and Fwd P/E is 15.01. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.21% and -31.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akamai Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.72M, and float is at 154.56M with Short Float at 5.99%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEIGHTON F THOMSON,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 294 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $85.11 per share for a total of $25022.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1407.0 shares.

Akamai Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that LEIGHTON F THOMSON (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $87.80 per share for $25023.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1113.0 shares of the AKAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, LEIGHTON F THOMSON (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 279 shares at an average price of $89.85 for $25068.0. The insider now directly holds 828 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is trading -7.08% down over the past 12 months and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) that is -35.18% lower over the same period. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is -9.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.