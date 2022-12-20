Are we looking at the next big move in UDR Inc. (UDR)?

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is -35.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.18 and a high of $61.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UDR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $38.45, the stock is -4.63% and -2.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -17.75% off its SMA200. UDR registered -33.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.81%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.10%, and is -4.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

UDR Inc. (UDR) has around 1219 employees, a market worth around $12.92B and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.99 and Fwd P/E is 70.42. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.42% and -37.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

UDR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.40% this year.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 324.70M, and float is at 323.63M with Short Float at 1.43%.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at UDR Inc. (UDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOOMEY THOMAS W,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $40.44 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

UDR Inc. (UDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -33.66% down over the past 12 months and Equity Residential (EQR) that is -31.95% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -29.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.