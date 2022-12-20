Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) down -19.21% since start of the year

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is -19.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $406.51 and a high of $612.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COST stock was last observed hovering at around $461.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.82% off its average median price target of $547.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.44% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -1.92% lower than the price target low of $450.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $458.63, the stock is -8.69% and -7.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -10.39% off its SMA200. COST registered -16.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.97%.

The stock witnessed a -12.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.19%, and is -5.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has around 304000 employees, a market worth around $204.65B and $231.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.66 and Fwd P/E is 28.97. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.82% and -25.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 443.90M, and float is at 441.63M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DECKER SUSAN L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DECKER SUSAN L sold 952 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $483.00 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18920.0 shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Miller Russell D (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $483.58 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11593.0 shares of the COST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Adamo Claudine (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $495.97 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 5,685 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -50.05% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 2.92% higher over the same period.