Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -84.62% Change This Year

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) is -84.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -48.27% and -54.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -79.83% off its SMA200. DS registered -85.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.62%.

The stock witnessed a -40.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.42%, and is -55.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.44% over the week and 14.95% over the month.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) has around 3370 employees, a market worth around $17.60M and $314.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.79% and -88.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.40% this year.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.39M, and float is at 77.21M with Short Float at 3.65%.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Drive Shack Inc. (DS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KHOURI HANA,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that KHOURI HANA bought 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $1.73 per share for a total of $25033.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26745.0 shares.

Drive Shack Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that EDENS WESLEY R (Director) bought a total of 302,275 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $1.67 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.85 million shares of the DS stock.

