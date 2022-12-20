IAC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Now

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is -66.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.80 and a high of $140.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAC stock was last observed hovering at around $45.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.09% off its average median price target of $72.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.77% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 6.09% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.20, the stock is -10.44% and -10.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -4.61% at the moment leaves the stock -39.99% off its SMA200. IAC registered -65.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.08%.

The stock witnessed a -8.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.70%, and is -7.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) has around 13200 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $5.15B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.37% and -69.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAC/InterActiveCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.00% this year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.02M, and float is at 78.37M with Short Float at 4.49%.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EISNER MICHAEL D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that EISNER MICHAEL D bought 32,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $47.91 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

IAC/InterActiveCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that EISNER MICHAEL D (Director) bought a total of 73,641 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $46.78 per share for $3.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the IAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, IAC Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 51,100 shares at an average price of $34.41 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds 64,723,602 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC).