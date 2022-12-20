NetApp Inc. (NTAP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NTAP Stock Is Going Next

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is -35.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.70 and a high of $96.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTAP stock was last observed hovering at around $60.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13%.

Currently trading at $59.19, the stock is -12.38% and -12.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -16.86% off its SMA200. NTAP registered -32.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.23%.

The stock witnessed a -18.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.72%, and is -9.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $12.98B and $6.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.97 and Fwd P/E is 10.31. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.85% and -38.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

NetApp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.70% this year.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.00M, and float is at 214.91M with Short Float at 2.80%.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at NetApp Inc. (NTAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CERNUDA CESAR,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that CERNUDA CESAR sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $62.69 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61646.0 shares.

NetApp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Palin Carrie (Director) sold a total of 2,707 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $64.30 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NTAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Kurian George (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $65.29 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 159,226 shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP).

NetApp Inc. (NTAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cloudflare Inc. (NET) that is trading -66.51% down over the past 12 months and Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) that is -9.24% lower over the same period. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is -44.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.