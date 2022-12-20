Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is -4.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.44 and a high of $33.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTNX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81%.

Currently trading at $30.36, the stock is 0.95% and 9.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 36.87% off its SMA200. NTNX registered -0.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.24%.

The stock witnessed a 7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.96%, and is -6.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has around 6450 employees, a market worth around $7.11B and $1.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 61.58. Profit margin for the company is -29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.89% and -10.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.54M, and float is at 225.29M with Short Float at 2.93%.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAMASWAMI RAJIV,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $22.90 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Nutanix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that RAMASWAMI RAJIV (President and CEO) sold a total of 65,376 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $22.93 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the NTNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Sangster David (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 24,085 shares at an average price of $22.93 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 199,763 shares of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX).

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 6.67% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -68.65% lower over the same period.