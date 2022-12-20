PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is -40.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.49 and a high of $53.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PENN stock was last observed hovering at around $32.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.5% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 3.75% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.80, the stock is -10.43% and -6.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing -4.32% at the moment leaves the stock -9.35% off its SMA200. PENN registered -36.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.51%.

The stock witnessed a -15.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.69%, and is -11.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has around 21973 employees, a market worth around $4.88B and $6.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.35 and Fwd P/E is 16.37. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.83% and -42.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PENN Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.80% this year.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.60M, and float is at 154.05M with Short Float at 8.56%.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reibstein Saul,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Reibstein Saul sold 5,086 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $38.03 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34663.0 shares.

PENN Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that SCACCETTI JANE (Director) bought a total of 1,975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $49.70 per share for $98167.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50569.0 shares of the PENN stock.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 30.81% up over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -59.33% lower over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -19.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.