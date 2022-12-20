Positives for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) as stock gains in recent trading

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) is -4.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.86 and a high of $41.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERE stock was last observed hovering at around $25.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.66% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.37% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -10.75% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.01, the stock is 11.99% and 12.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 22.33% at the moment leaves the stock 6.69% off its SMA200. CERE registered -1.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.01%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.64%, and is 14.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.83% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 56.14% and -25.21% from its 52-week high.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.31M, and float is at 128.77M with Short Float at 3.72%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLES N ANTHONY,the company’sCEO and Chairperson. SEC filings show that COLES N ANTHONY sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $26.67 per share for a total of $1.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2704.0 shares.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Renger John (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2704.0 shares of the CERE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Renger John (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE).