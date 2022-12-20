Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) is -34.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $16.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROIV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73%.

Currently trading at $6.59, the stock is 8.41% and 22.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing -9.97% at the moment leaves the stock 49.53% off its SMA200. ROIV registered -39.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.33%.

The stock witnessed a 25.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.15%, and is -7.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has around 863 employees, a market worth around $4.73B and $50.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 161.51% and -60.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.60%).

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 699.89M, and float is at 440.82M with Short Float at 2.86%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Venker Eric,the company’sPresident & COO. SEC filings show that Venker Eric sold 133,376 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $7.03 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Venker Eric (President & COO) sold a total of 11,729 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $7.00 per share for $82103.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the ROIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd (10% Owner) acquired 4,000,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $20.0 million. The insider now directly holds 102,849,443 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV).