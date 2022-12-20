TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:TGNA Stock Is Going Next

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is 7.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.94 and a high of $23.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGNA stock was last observed hovering at around $19.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.25% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 17.25% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.86, the stock is 0.42% and -0.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -6.09% off its SMA200. TGNA registered 5.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.25%.

The stock witnessed a -0.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.77%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $4.39B and $3.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.22 and Fwd P/E is 9.13. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.70% and -13.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

TEGNA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 223.97M, and float is at 221.58M with Short Float at 1.97%.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DallasNews Corporation (DALN) that is trading -29.40% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is -18.09% lower over the same period. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is -21.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.