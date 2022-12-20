These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) is 18.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.47 and a high of $56.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AJRD stock was last observed hovering at around $54.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.14% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -23.56% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.60, the stock is 5.00% and 13.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.31 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 29.12% off its SMA200. AJRD registered 20.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.13.

The stock witnessed a 9.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.17%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $4.44B and $2.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.81 and Fwd P/E is 27.46. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.75% and -0.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.30M, and float is at 77.74M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Drake Eileen P.,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Drake Eileen P. sold 39,711 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $41.60 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that BOEHLE DANIEL L. (CFO and VP) sold a total of 12,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $40.52 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57148.0 shares of the AJRD stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 40.00% up over the past 12 months and Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) that is -52.68% lower over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 41.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.