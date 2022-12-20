These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is -27.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $32.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXMT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $22.26, the stock is -7.67% and -7.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -21.30% off its SMA200. BXMT registered -27.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.61%.

The stock witnessed a -6.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.00%, and is -7.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.30 and Fwd P/E is 7.71. Profit margin for the company is 36.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.58% and -32.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 184.90% this year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.97M, and float is at 168.98M with Short Float at 4.83%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marone Anthony F. JR,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Marone Anthony F. JR sold 490 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $23.55 per share for a total of $11537.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54667.0 shares.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Keenan Katharine A (CEO & President) sold a total of 2,299 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $23.53 per share for $54095.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the BXMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Marone Anthony F. JR (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $23.59 for $9436.0. The insider now directly holds 55,157 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -18.76% down over the past 12 months. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is -21.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.