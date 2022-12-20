These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for The Macerich Company (MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is -32.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.40 and a high of $19.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $11.63, the stock is -7.99% and 1.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 2.13% off its SMA200. MAC registered -30.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.09%.

The stock witnessed a -11.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.31%, and is -5.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

The Macerich Company (MAC) has around 639 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $860.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.16% and -39.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

The Macerich Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.30% this year.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.13M, and float is at 206.00M with Short Float at 6.89%.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at The Macerich Company (MAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zecchini Christopher J,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Zecchini Christopher J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $12.65 per share for a total of $25302.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7458.0 shares.

The Macerich Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Volk Kenneth (EVP, Business Development) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $7.58 per share for $75750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46924.0 shares of the MAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Kingsmore Scott W (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $7.54 for $30180.0. The insider now directly holds 36,310 shares of The Macerich Company (MAC).

The Macerich Company (MAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is trading -41.75% down over the past 12 months.