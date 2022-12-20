Why 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is -64.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $22.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71%.

Currently trading at $7.56, the stock is -19.72% and -16.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -8.59% at the moment leaves the stock -30.57% off its SMA200. DDD registered -65.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.38%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.09%, and is -17.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has around 1721 employees, a market worth around $991.57M and $556.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.59% and -66.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 300.40% this year.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.99M, and float is at 127.93M with Short Float at 7.98%.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Andrew Martin,the company’sEVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Johnson Andrew Martin sold 7,787 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $9.39 per share for a total of $73120.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

3D Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that GRAVES JEFFREY A (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $9.50 per share for $95000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the DDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, GRAVES JEFFREY A (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.70 for $97000.0. The insider now directly holds 559,181 shares of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -27.37% down over the past 12 months and Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) that is -14.84% lower over the same period. 3M Company (MMM) is -30.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.