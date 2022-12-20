Why Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is 16.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.51 and a high of $135.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVO stock was last observed hovering at around $133.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.57%.

Currently trading at $130.61, the stock is 4.57% and 13.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 18.41% off its SMA200. NVO registered 21.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.06%.

The stock witnessed a 15.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.32%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.30% over the month.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has around 52696 employees, a market worth around $228.81B and $23.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.53 and Fwd P/E is 4.39. Profit margin for the company is 31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.73% and -3.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.60%).

Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.26B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 0.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 33.79% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -3.37% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 18.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.