Why should you keep an eye on Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is -17.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.15 and a high of $15.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORCC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $11.62, the stock is -7.58% and -3.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -10.62% off its SMA200. ORCC registered -16.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.97%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.53%, and is -5.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.99. Profit margin for the company is 39.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.47% and -24.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.70% this year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 393.82M, and float is at 384.46M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maged Alexis,the company’sVice President. SEC filings show that Maged Alexis bought 3,840 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $12.98 per share for a total of $49829.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38840.0 shares.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Maged Alexis (Vice President) bought a total of 29,595 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $13.01 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48435.0 shares of the ORCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Swatt Matthew (Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller) acquired 190 shares at an average price of $12.81 for $2434.0. The insider now directly holds 2,314 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC).