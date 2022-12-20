Why should you keep an eye on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is -24.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.34 and a high of $52.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMK stock was last observed hovering at around $38.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.17% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 6.1% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.50, the stock is -8.32% and -8.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -6.72% off its SMA200. LSXMK registered -20.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.97%.

The stock witnessed a -11.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.18%, and is -6.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.10 and Fwd P/E is 12.46. Distance from 52-week low is 12.11% and -26.57% from its 52-week high.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 101.70% this year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.57M, and float is at 195.36M with Short Float at 2.37%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wong Andrea L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wong Andrea L sold 527 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $32.36 per share for a total of $17055.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1579.0 shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 1,045 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $33.00 per share for $34485.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17826.0 shares of the LSXMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) disposed off 24,218 shares at an average price of $46.46 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,173 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK).