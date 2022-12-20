Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) – The 60.67% Upside Potential Remains

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) is -59.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.79 and a high of $5.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WKHS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 11.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is -15.81% and -25.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.07 million and changing -9.23% at the moment leaves the stock -42.41% off its SMA200. WKHS registered -66.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.75%.

The stock witnessed a -28.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.80%, and is -5.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.08% over the week and 7.80% over the month.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has around 221 employees, a market worth around $283.02M and -$2.55M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -1.12% and -67.34% from its 52-week high.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Workhorse Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -546.80% this year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.21M, and float is at 157.75M with Short Float at 25.77%.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by March Stanley Raymond,the company’sVP, Business Development. SEC filings show that March Stanley Raymond bought 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $1.88 per share for a total of $45120.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67000.0 shares.

Workhorse Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that March Stanley Raymond (VP, Business Development) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $1.90 per share for $1900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43000.0 shares of the WKHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, CLARK MICHAEL L. (Director) disposed off 39,823 shares at an average price of $1.85 for $73673.0. The insider now directly holds 91,501 shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS).

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -51.79% down over the past 12 months and General Motors Company (GM) that is -35.79% lower over the same period. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is 22.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.