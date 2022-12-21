Analysts suggest Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) could spike 99.02% in a year

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) is -76.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $8.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLNO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.02% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 81.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.47, the stock is 42.64% and 30.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.3 million and changing -20.54% at the moment leaves the stock -37.93% off its SMA200. SLNO registered -81.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.32%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.76%, and is 61.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.46% over the week and 14.24% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 72.94% and -82.81% from its 52-week high.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.09M, and float is at 6.94M with Short Float at 1.24%.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHULER JACK W,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that SCHULER JACK W sold 22,681 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $2.41 per share for a total of $54675.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that SCHULER JACK W (10% Owner) sold a total of 8,394 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $2.42 per share for $20345.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the SLNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, SCHULER JACK W (10% Owner) disposed off 10,888 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $27231.0. The insider now directly holds 497,741 shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO).

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -85.29% down over the past 12 months and Neogen Corporation (NEOG) that is -67.13% lower over the same period. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) is -66.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.