Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) on Track to Reach $36.00 in a Year

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) is -8.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.76 and a high of $36.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAM stock was last observed hovering at around $28.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.53% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.29% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.36, the stock is -5.34% and -5.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing 4.82% at the moment leaves the stock -5.34% off its SMA200.

Current P/E ratio is 14.18 and Fwd P/E is 8.36. Distance from 52-week low is 9.72% and -19.56% from its 52-week high.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.20% this year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 402.73M, and float is at 398.70M with Short Float at 2.94%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN,the company’s. SEC filings show that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 970,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $24.53 per share for a total of $23.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.31 million shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN () sold a total of 970,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $24.53 per share for $23.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.31 million shares of the BAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN () disposed off 2,135,176 shares at an average price of $24.09 for $51.44 million. The insider now directly holds 13,281,712 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM).